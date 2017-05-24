Charlie Lake Boat Launch tender ends up coming in under budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Boat Launch tender has come in well under budget according to a report released by Fort St. John City staff.

There were three tenders that were received for the project. One of the tenders was non-compliant and was not included in the report.

The tender will be awarded to the lowest bid, Northern Legendary Construction Ltd. for $166,926.45.

“As per Council Policy No. 22 – City Purchasing and Tendering Policy, where the value of the Tender or Request for Proposal is under $250,000, the recommendation is to award to the low tender or request for proposal and it is within the available budget dollars, the City Manager or designate is authorized to award same.”

The other tender bid was from Petrowest Construction LP for $ 198,371.78.