Charges Laid in 2014 murder case in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — An Edmonton man is facing first degree murder charges in Grande Prairie after the shooting death of another man from Edmonton two and a half years ago.

28 year-old John William Rock was shot outside of the Canadian Brew House in Grande Prairie on October 1st, 2014, and later succumbed to his injuries. The RCMP led the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service.

On Friday, 35 year-old Nicholas Richard Harris, also of Edmonton, was charged with one count of first degree murder, as well as possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a subsisting license, and possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited.

Harris was remanded in custody until his first appearance in Grande Prairie Provincial Court, which is set for May 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.