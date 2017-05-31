CEAA issues BC Hydro with Environmental Order

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has been issued an Order by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency after sediment mitigation measures at the Site C construction site were found to be insufficient.

The Order, dated May 25th, says that BC Hydro has failed to comply with Condition 7.5 pertaining to water quality, and Condition 8.7 pertaining to fish and fish habitat. According to the order, three enforcement officers conducted an inspection of the dam’s construction site from March 24th to March 28th, during which they found three locations where erosion and sediment mitigation measures were not effective in preventing sediment-laden water from entering fish-bearing waters. BC Hydro was issued with a Notice of Intent from the CEAA to Issue an Order, along with a draft of said order.

A photo taken by Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency inspectors during an inspection of the Site C construction site from March 24th to March 28th, 2017. Photo by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

On Friday, April 21st, BC Hydro responded to the Notice of Intent, and the CEAA conducted a follow-up inspection of the site on April 23rd and 24th. During that inspection, the same three locations that have been causing issues for BC Hydro were inspected again, and it was found that some of the sediment mitigation measures implemented after the inspection in March were again insufficient in preventing sediment-laden water from entering fish-bearing streams.

BC Hydro has until June 9th to comply with the order, or could face fines of up to $200,000 for the first offence, and up to $400,000 for each subsequent offence.

Below is a full copy of the order from the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.