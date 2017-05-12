Cadets host 18th Annual Steak and Lobster Mother’s Day Dinner this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Cadets will be hosting their 18th Annual Steak and Lobster Dinner this Mother’s Day weekend.

The evening will include dinner, live entertainment by Night Sound, dancing, Silent and Live auctions as well 50/50 draws throughout the night.

The event will be at the Fort St. John Legion on Saturday night. Funds help the Cadets go on trips such as the trip they took to Vimmy Ridge in April.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and can be purchased in advance at the Legion or by calling the contact number below. Tickets may also be available at the door on a first come first serve basis.