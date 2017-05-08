British Columbia Votes 2017: Where and how to vote in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With tomorrow being General Voting Day, here is what you need to know when it comes to how and where to vote.

Below will list locations General Locations for residents to vote. You can also vote at any District Electoral Office. You can vote at these offices until 4:00 p.m. on General Voting Day.

The Electoral offices for Peace River North and Peace River South are as follows:

PEACE RIVER NORTH

9830 98A Avenue, Fort St. John – (250) 263-0171

19-4903 51st Avenue, Fort Nelson – (250) 774-3231

PEACE RIVER SOUTH

10512 13 Street, Dawson Creek – (250) 784-1311

To find where General Voting Day polling stations are located, visit: http://142.34.128.33/2017-general-election/where-to-vote/.

Your ‘Where to Vote’ card you received in the mail from Elections BC will state your voting station.

IDENTIFICATION NEEDED TO VOTE

OPTION 1:

Show one of the following pieces of ID:

A BC Driver’s licence

A BC Identification Card (BCID)

A BC Services Card (with photo)

Another card issued by the Government of B.C. or Canada that shows your name, photo and address.

OR

A Certificate of Indian Status

OPTION 2:

Show any two pieces of ID or documents that both show your name. At least one must have your current address. Examples include:

B.C. CareCard

Birth Certificate

Social Insurance Number Card

Passport

Citizenship Certificate

Old Age Security Identification Card

Canadian Forces Photo Identification Card

Firearms Possession Only Licence

Firearms Possession and Acquisition Licence

Veterans Affairs Canada Health Care Identification Card

Correctional Service Canada Offender Identification Card

BC Services Card (without photo)

Other government-issued documents:

Property tax assessment

Income tax assessment notice

Government cheque or cheque stub

Statement of government employment insurance benefits paid

Canada Child Tax Benefit Statement

Statement of Canada Pension Plan benefits

Statement of Old Age Security

School, College or University documents:

Admissions Letter

Report card

Residence acceptance

Transcript

Tuition/fees statement

Student card

Other documents:

Provincial Where to Vote card

Bank/credit card statement

Personal cheque (printed by your bank)

Residential lease

Utility bill

Mortgage statement

Insurance statement

Public transportation pass

Prescription bottle

Membership card

Hospital bracelet/document

Confirmation of residence (3007)

Statutory declaration prepared by a lawyer or notary public attesting a voter’s identity and/or residence

Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca will have comprehensive live coverage of the results on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. We’ll be running a live blog with up to the minute results and reaction from across the riding. Plus on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page, you’ll see a Facebook live video with results running all evening.

On Moose FM, you can listen to election updates every 15 minutes starting at 8:00 p.m.