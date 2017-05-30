BREAKING: Premier Clark to hold a press conference this afternoon

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Premier Christy Clark will be holding a press conference this afternoon at the Premier’s office in Vancouver.

The Premier has not been available to the media since the final counts of votes in the provincial election was revealed by Elections BC last Wednesday. The Premier’s announcement comes less than a day after Green Party leader Andrew Weaver made a joint announcement with NDP leader John Horgan that the Greens would support an NDP minority government.

This is developing story, and we’ll have updates as they become available.