BREAKING NEWS: Mike Bernier re-elected in Peace River South

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River South riding will once again be represented by BC Liberal candidate Mike Bernier.

Bernier only had one other candidate to run against which was BC NDP candidate Stephanie Goudie.

He was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Literacy and the Environment for the Minister of Environment in 2014. On July 30, 2015, he was chosen to be Minister of Education.

Bernier also was a City Councillor in Dawson Creek from 2005 to 2008 and then served as Mayor from 2008-2013.

More to come.