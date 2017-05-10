BREAKING NEWS: Christy Clark and BC Liberals form minority government (for now)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Liberals and Christy Clark, as of early Wednesday morning had formed a minority government according to the Canadian Press but it isn’t over just yet.

There will be a recount in the Courtney-Comox riding as the NDP won that battle only by 9 votes. If the Courtney-Comox riding flipped to Liberal after a recount, the Liberals would form a majority government. Another close fight was in the Maple Ridge-Mission riding where the Liberals lost by only 120 votes.

There is also absentee ballots that need to be counted.

In the months and weeks leading up to the election, it was pegged as being a tight race between Clark and BC NDP leader John Horgan and it showed tonight.

While results are still to be decided, seats stood at as of early Wednesday morning: 43 seats for the BC Liberals, 41 for the BC NDP and 3 for the Greens.

More to come.