FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies has been elected in Peace River North.

Davies takes over for former MLA Pat Pimm.

He was running against BC NDP candidate Rob Dempsey, Independent candidate Rob Fraser, Independent Bob Fedderly and Independent Jeff Richert.

Davies services as a City Councillor for the City of Fort St. John. He beat Mayor Lori Ackerman for the Peace River North nomination in May of 2016.

More to come.