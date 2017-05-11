BREAKING: Hold and secure in place at NPSS, police seeking four individuals

UPDATE: Fort St. John RCMP say that four teens have been located near Toboggan Hill Park. One of the teens had an axe concealed under their jacket. Investigation continuing.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There is a precautionary hold and secure at North Peace Secondary School due to a police situation.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman says that Fort St John RCMP received a report of 4 teens (3 males, 1 female) walking southbound on 86th Street near the secondary school. He says several officers converged on the area and are searching for the 4 teens. A caller reported that they believed one of the teens may have had something concealed under their coat.

School District 60 officials confirm that the school is under a precautionary hold as did the RCMP.

Officials say that they have been in contact with the High School and that everyone is safe. Nobody is allowed to currently leave the school or enter it.

More details may be released should the individuals be located or once more information is known. Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.