Brandl takes title in Blizzard Bike Club’s King of Spring race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their annual King of Spring race this past Sunday.

What started out as a potential miserable trudge turned into a wonderful spring day for the four riders competing in this year’s event. Owls and hawks were seen on several occasions as the cyclists took off for the 60 kilometre race from Wood’s Corner towards the Upper Pine School and back. After a couple of stops for fallen chains and a flat tire, the riders hit their stride near Montney before a series of hill climbs.

Despite valiant efforts from the other riders, none of them were able to keep up with pack leader Barry Brandl, who broke away from the pack in the final stretch to take a decisive victory.

Brandl was crowned Blizzard’s King of Spring for 2017, with a time of 2:03:14. Josh Telizyn had a very fast ride of 2:08:33 to finish in 2nd place. Kristine Bock was just under two and a half minutes behind Telizyn, finishing with a time of 2:10:59. Richard Wood rounded out the pack, crossing the finish line in 2:28:45.

The next big race for the Club will be happening in just under two weeks’ time, when the club hosts a 66 kilometre Road Race starting from the Cecil Lake gravel pit and heading to the Clearview School before looping back again. That race takes place on Sunday, May 28th at 10:00 a.m.

Write-up submitted by Pat Ferris, edited by Chris Newton.