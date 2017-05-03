Bowl for Kids Sake sees lowest fundraising total in more than 10 years 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though close to this year’s goal was raised, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fort St. John Bowl for Kids Sake saw fewer participants and donations than in previous years.

Executive Director Danielle Armstrong says that so far, just over $18,000 of the $20,000 fundraising goal has been reached. 109 bowlers were signed up for the event that took place this past Sunday. Armstrong explained that not all of the bowlers were able to make it out last weekend, and that the final fundraising tally could be higher once those donations roll in. However, Armstrong added that so far, this year is shaping up to have the smallest amount of money raised in the Bowl for Kids Sake in 12 or 13 years.

Armstrong says that she sympathizes that the downturn in the oil and gas industry has hit the community hard in the past few years. Though she also says that her organization has seen the highest-ever demand for its services. Coming up, Armstrong says that Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking at hosting another fundraiser this autumn, which she hopes will see a higher turnout.

Armstrong says that anyone wanting to get involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters can stop by for their Annual General Meeting next Tuesday.

She added that anyone willing to make a donation or get involved can do so at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fort St. John at 9915 104 St. For more information, contact Executive Director Danielle Armstrong by phone at (250) 793-5599, or via email at fsjbbbs@telus.net.