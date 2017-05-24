Boons get one month lease extension from BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ken and Arlene Boon, who were facing having to leave their home in the Peace River Valley at the end of this month, have been given a one month reprieve.

Ken Boon says that the couple made a request through their lawyer to BC Hydro that they be given a one month extension due to the uncertainty over the provincial election results. Boon says that BC Hydro had granted a one month extension to their lease on Friday, though Boon says that he only found out about the letter on Tuesday.

Boon says that right now, the couple is attentively watching the results of the provincial election’s absentee ballots, which are being counted by Elections BC today. He also says that things might not be set in stone about having to move out of their home straight away, due to a large First Nations opposition to the current realignment plans for Highway 29. Boon says that the current realignment would see the new highway alignment pass right through several Peace Valley resident’s houses, in addition to several First Nations archaeological sites.