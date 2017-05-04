Bock, Telizyn, and Webster win Blizzard’s Spring Race Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Blizzard Bicycle Club concluded their annual Spring Race Series, one of the snowiest in recent memory, last week.

Five riders ventured out on a windy April 27th evening to compete in the final stage of the series: the Baldonne time trial. Riders had a blisteringly fast trip out to the 8 kilometre turnaround, only to buck a fierce headwind on the return journey.

Josh Telizyn crossed the finish line first in the stage, completing the 16 kilometres in 27:35. Dan Webster ended up finishing just over two minutes later, at 29:46, while Kristine Bock’s time of 30:16 was good enough for third. Sam Keats (34:32) and Kevin Sparling (34:59) rounded out the Top 5.

After the final stage, Kristine Bock won her fourth women’s championship, Dan Webster was crowned the Men’s Spring Race Series champion, and Josh Telizyn won the award as top junior rider.