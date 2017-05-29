Bluey Day 2017 exceeds goal, raises over $108,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 19th Annual Bluey Day in Fort St. John has exceeded all expectations this year and has raised over $108,000, with more donations expected in the coming days.

Thirty participants were brave enough to shave their heads in support of cancer treatment in the region this year. All of the money raised on Bluey Day will go towards cancer treatment at the Fort St. John Hospital.

“The generosity of this community never ceases to amazing me. I could not be prouder of the ‘Be Brave & Shave’ participants who really outdid themselves in their fundraising efforts and their bravery in shedding their locks,” says Jennifer Moore, Executive Directors of the FSJ Hospital Foundation. “This was a great way for me to start my time with the Foundation. I am thrilled with the results and attribute the overwhelming success all to the participants, volunteers, and my staff who organized the event.”

The goal for 2017 was $100,000, and was bolstered by an early $50,000 donation from Giovanna Mucci in honour of her late husband Edmondo. Including that donation, the Hospital Foundation predicts that year’s final tally will be over $160,000 for the Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.

Since 1998, 662 participants have had their heads shaved, and raised over $1.7 million.