Beatton River under flood warning; other rivers downgraded

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Beatton River to a flood warning, while the Moberly River has been downgraded to a flood watch.

Rain on Friday and Saturday caused many rivers to reach peak levels. Since the rain has eased throughout the region most river levels are declining. In the Beatton River and Peace River flows are still rising, but the rate of rise has been slowing. Peak levels on these two rivers is expected through the day on Sunday.

The following rivers remain under the following warnings

Beatton River – Flood Warnings (upgraded)

Moberly River – Flood Watch (downgraded)

Peace River – Flood Watch (maintained)

Halfway River – High Streamflow Advisory (downgraded)

A high streamflow advisory remains in place for all the other rivers in the Northeast B.C.

In the northeast, rivers are still rising from rainfall that occurred later yesterday. Continued rises Muskwa River, Raspberry River and Fontas River are expected today.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, conditions include:

Muskwa River near Fort Nelson (Water Survey of Canada gauge 10CD001) is flowing at 1345 m3/s (below a 2-year flow) and rising at 50 m3/s per hour.

Moberly River near Fort St. John (07FB008) is flowing at 115 m3/s (5-10 year flow) and slowly receding. Continued declines in river levels are expected through Sunday

Pine River at East Pine (07FB001) is flowing at 1220 m3/s (below a 2-year flow) and receding.

Peace River above Alces River (07FD010) is flowing at 5940 m3/s (between a 10-year and 20-year flow) and appear to be at peak level for this event. Flows are expected to slowly recede through Sunday, but remain high

Halfway River near Farrell (07FA006) is flowing at 630 m3/s (5-year flow), and is slowly receding

Beatton River near Fort St. John (07FC001) is flowing at 1920 m3/s (50-year flow) and rising at 20 m3/s per hour. The rate of rise has started to ease slightly, and peak levels are expected later on Sunday

Except where noted, other rivers in the region are expected to recede on Sunday. Weather conditions into next week are favourable for continued improvement.