Beatton River Flood Warning downgraded; others also downgraded

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Beatton River Flood Warning has been downgraded according to the River Forecast Centre.

Updates were also added for the following areas:

Beatton River – Flood Watch (DOWNGRADED)

Moberly River – High Streamflow Advisory (DOWNGRADED)

Peace River – High Streamflow Advisory (DOWNGRADED)

Peace Region (excepting above) – High Streamflow Advisory (ENDED)

North-East BC including tributaries to the Sikanni Chief, Prophet and Muskwa Rivers and surrounding areas south-west of Fort Nelson – High Streamflow Advisory (ENDED)

Conditions through the region have improved with easing rainfall and cooling temperatures.

As of 1:30PM on Monday, conditions include:

Moberly River near Fort St. John (07FB008) is flowing at 113 m 3 /s (5-10 year flow) and slowly receding. Continued slow declines in river levels are expected through the week

/s (5-10 year flow) and slowly receding. Continued slow declines in river levels are expected through the week Peace River above Alces River (07FD010) is flowing at 5000 m 3 /s (between a 5-year and 10-year flow) and appears to be at peak level for this event. Flows are expected to slowly recede through today, but remain high

/s (between a 5-year and 10-year flow) and appears to be at peak level for this event. Flows are expected to slowly recede through today, but remain high Beatton River near Fort St. John (07FC001) is flowing at 1800 m3/s (50-year flow) and slowly receding. Flows are expected to continue to recede through this week

The Forecast Centre says weather conditions are favourable for continued improvement of river levels throughout the region this week.