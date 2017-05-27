Bear spotted in Toboggan Hill Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Service says a bear has been spotted in Toboggan Hill Park. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The B.C. Conservation Service is now trying to locate the bear and while they work to complete this, residents are asked to avoid the Toboggan Hill Park.

Toboggan Hill Park is located near North Peace Secondary School and the Fort St. John Skate Park. The park boarders 93 avenue to the south, 93 street to the west, and 96A street to the North.

If you see the bear, please contact the B.C. Conservation Service at 1-877-952-7277.