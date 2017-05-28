Bear on the loose in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A bear that wandered into the City Saturday seems to be still on the loose.

The B.C. Conservation Service issued a warning for residents Saturday after a bear was seen in the area of Toboggan Hill Park/Camarlo Park area. The Conservation Service asked residents to stay away from the Park for a couple of days.

According to posts on social media, it seems the bear has moved on from the Toboggan Hill/Camarlo Park area. In a post to the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page at 8 p.m. Saturday, the bear was seen in the area of the North Peace Leisure Pool

Early Saturday morning, the bear was also seen in the area of Duncan Cran School near 87 avenue. Here is a photo taken by Rose Thoms.

If you see the bear, contact the Conservation Service immediately at 1-877-952-7277 or the RCMP at 250-787-8100. You can also share pictures and information on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/energeticcity or email us news@moosefm.ca

The Conservation Service has not released an update on this search for the bear since Saturday afternoon. As soon as new information is released, we will post an update.