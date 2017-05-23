BC Wildfire Service urging caution to those burning as high winds expected to hit the region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service is reminding those outdoor burning to use caution as high winds are expected to hit the Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Prince George, Mackenzie and Peace River areas.

The winds are expected to hit tonight and through to tomorrow. Winds up to 50 kilometres per hour can be expected with ‘erratic wind-direction changes.‘

The Wildfire Service says anyone wishing to light an open fire must watch for changing weather conditions and follow all burning regulations in order to reduce the number of preventable wildfires, and take the following precautions:

Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and prevent it from escaping.

Do not burn during windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Create a fireguard at least one metre around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material.

If you are planning a large burn, consider conducting smaller burns around the perimeter beforehand to create a fuel break and help prevent the fire from spreading beyond its intended size. Each of these fires should be kept small and must be completely extinguished before starting a new fire.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that your fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold to touch before you leave the area for any length of time.

People should be aware that if an open burn escapes and causes a wildfire, the person responsible may be held accountable for damages and fire suppression costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.