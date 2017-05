FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Transit has announced that they will be providing free public transit during normal service hours on May 9 in the Energetic City.

This will make it easier for those who don’t have access to a vehicle or need another mode of transportation.

To view the Fort St. John schedule, visit: https://bctransit.com/fort-st-john.

For Transit Service Info, contact BC Transit at (250) 787-7433 or visit https://bctransit.com.