BC Liberal Party and Christy Clark have minority government after final count

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The final results are in and not much changed from election night.

The BC Liberal Party and Christy Clark, who will remain Premier for the time being, have maintained a minority government with 43 seats. The BC NDP Party and leader John Horgan have 41 seats while Andrew Weaver and the Green Party hold 3.

Elections BC released a statement saying that there will be no recounts. All results are now final.

“There will be no automatic judicial recounts. The district electoral officer must apply for a judicial recount if the difference between the top two candidates is less than 1/500 of the total ballots considered, or if there is a tie. No electoral districts meet this criteria.”

Premier Christy Clark also released a statement after results were finalized.

“I want to congratulate all candidates, from all parties, who put their names forward to run. It’s not easy, and they deserve our gratitude for working to make our province even better. With 43 BC Liberal candidates elected as MLAs, and a plurality in the legislature, we have a responsibility to move forward and form a government. The final result reinforces that British Columbians want us to work together, across party lines, to get things done for them. Our priority is to protect our strong economy and to manage BC’s finances responsibly, while listening closely to British Columbians on how we address important social and environmental priorities and how we can make BC politics more responsive, transparent, and accountable. The work is just beginning. My team and I look forward to delivering positive results for British Columbians.”

BC NDP leader John Horgan also spoke after the results were released. He says he is still committed to working hard to make the change in government that he believes people want and is necessary.

“The big issue of course is that 60% of those people that cast ballots, voted for a new government and I believe that is what they deserve and that is what they should get.”

Final results for the Peace River ridings were as follows:

PEACE RIVER NORTH

Dan Davies – BC Liberals – 9,707 (66.31%)

Rob Dempsey – BC NDP – 973 (6.65%)

Bob Fedderly – Independent – 2,799 (19.12%)

Rob Fraser – Independent – 884 (6.04%)

Jeff Richert – Independent – 275 (1.88%)

PEACE RIVER SOUTH

Mike Bernier – BC Liberals – 6,634 (75.94%)

Stephanie Goudie – BC NDP – 2,102 (24.06%)