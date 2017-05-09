BC Liberal Dan Davies cruises to victory in Peace River North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies had a big victory Tuesday night in the Peace River North riding.

Davies finished with 8,542 votes (66%). BC NDP candidate Rob Dempsey finished with 836 votes (6%).

The three Independents finished with the following numbers:

Bob Fedderly – 2,489 (19%)

Rob Fraser – 785 (6%)

Jeff Richert – 231 (2%)

In 2013, Pat Pimm had 7,905 votes in Peace River North which was 58% of the vote. Pimm ran against one Independent, a BC NDP candidate and also a Conservative candidate.

Davies is also a City Councillor for the City of Fort St. John.

There were 13,455 votes in the 2013 election for Peace River North. This year saw 12,883.