BC Hydro asks boaters to avoid Site C area on Peace River due to log jam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro is asking boaters on the Peace River to steer clear of the Site C dam area for the short term future.

BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway says that high water levels on the Peace have resulted in logs causing a partial blockage under the Peace River Construction Bridge at the dam construction site. Conway says that the issue is naturally occurring in the river due to high water levels, and is not related to project construction.

For safety reasons, Hydro is advising boaters to avoid boating on the Peace River at the dam site at this time.

Conway says that crews will be clearing the logs from under the bridge, and BC Hydro will provide notice when it is safe to resume boating at the dam site.