BC Greens announce intent to support NDP minority government

VICTORIA, B.C. — BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver says that after a weekend in negotiations with both the BC Liberals and the BC NDP, his party will support the New Democrats to form a minority government.

Weaver spoke at first at today’s announcement, saying that he found that all three parties in the legislature had a large number of areas of mutual agreement, but that his party, which holds the balance of power in the legislature, found the most amount of common ground with the NDP. Weaver stated that all three members of the Green party caucus have signed off on the agreement, which still needs to be ratified by the NDP caucus.

NDP leader John Horgan says that his party’s caucus is scheduled to meet in Victoria on Tuesday. Horgan stated that the pair chose to announce the Green party’s intentions to support a minority NDP government today instead of before the throne speech in order to give British Columbians some certainty over the future of the provincial government.

Both Horgan and Weaver have said in past news conferences, and reiterated today that their parties share common goals like electoral reform, opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline and reforming campaign financing.

The provincial election did not produce a clear winner in the 87-seat legislature, with the Liberals taking 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three, leaving the Green party with the balance of power.

Weaver said during the press conference that both parties reached the agreement early this morning. He added that the two parties have not decided to form a coalition government, and that his party will support the NDP’s 41-seat minority government.

Regardless of what deal the two parties have made, the standard process is for the BC Liberals, who won a plurality of seats in the legislature, to try gaining the confidence of the house before the Lieutenant Governor would take any other action.

Clark’s first confidence test would be a Throne Speech. If she loses, she could ask the Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon to dissolve parliament and call an election. Guichon can refuse to call an election, and instead allow another party to have a crack at forming government.