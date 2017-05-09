B.C. students vote BC NDP majority government for Provincial Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results from Student Vote 2017 are in and students have voted in a majority BC NDP government.

While students that took part in the mock vote are not of legal voting age, it still shows how they would like to be represented provincially.

The BC NDP claimed 60 seats in the mock election while the Green Party claimed 14 and the BC Liberal Party held 12. One Independent candidate was also chosen.

The NDP received 39% of the vote. The Green Party had 28.5% while the Liberals received 25.4%.

As of 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, 1,092 schools had reported their election results, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province. In total, 170,238 ballots were cast by student participants; 163,923 valid votes and 6,315 rejected votes.

In Peace River North, students voted in BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies. In Peace River South, Mike Bernier, also with the BC Liberal party was voted in. Davies finished with 892 votes while Bernier had 499.

The one Independent candidate was Nicholas Wong in Delta South. Wong defeated Liberal candidate Ian Paton by 10 votes.

In this scenario, the BC Green Party would form official opposition while the Liberal government would fall from being in power.

CIVIX was in charge of the event. They provide authentic learning opportunities to help young Canadians practice their rights and responsibilities as citizens and connect with their democratic institutions. CIVIX programming focuses on the themes of elections, government budgets and elected representatives.