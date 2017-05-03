B.C. has more seniors compared to children, trend appearing across the country: Stats Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Statistics Canada has released more information from the 2016 Census and it shows that the number of seniors in the country is on the rise.

Stats Canada says that from 2011 to 2016, Canada has seen the largest increase of the proportion of seniors in the country since Confederation.

According to the Census statistics released, 16.9% of the population in Canada is over the age of 65. 66.5% are aged 15 to 64 and the average Canadian age is 41.

Canada’s overall population grew by 5.0% from 2011 to 2016 and the number of children 14 years of age and younger increased by 4.1%.

In Fort St. John during the 2016 Census, it was recorded that there were 20,155 people living in Fort St. John. 14,425 were between the age of 15-64.

1,460 were over the age of 65 while there were 4,270 individuals between the age of 0 and 14.

Overall for B.C., Statistics Canada says that for 2016, the proportion of seniors (18.3%) was similar to eastern parts of the country. British Columbia also had the lowest proportion of children 14 years of age and younger in Western Canada.

They also noted that B.C. has had the highest life expectancy among the provinces and territories, as well as lower fertility.

Statistics Canada says that by the year 2031, one in four Canadians (23%) could be 65 years of age or older, while the proportion of children 14 years of age and younger could stay at the 2016 level (16%). The share of people aged 15 to 64 will likely continue to drop.