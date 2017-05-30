B.C. Green and B.C. NDP release details of agreement

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia would hold a referendum next year on proportional representation as part of an agreement that would see the NDP form a minority government with the support of the Green party.

The two parties have also agreed to ban corporate and union donations to political parties, as well as contributions from non-residents of B.C.

The parties say they would use “every tool available” to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, and will refer the Site C hydroelectric dam to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine its economic viability.

Although she appeared resigned to the outcome, Premier Christy Clark says she is not ready to walk away from office before recalling the legislature to see if she can get support to continue governing.

Clark says it seems likely the Liberals will lose and that as the second-place party, the NDP would be given a chance to form a government by the lieutenant-governor.

Clark spoke for the first time since the NDP and Greens announced a deal on Monday to topple the Liberals from power after no party won a majority of seats in a provincial election three weeks ago.

Read the full agreement below