B.C. GDP strongest in Canada for the second straight year, Alberta has largest decline: Stats Canada

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia led the country in GDP growth for the second year in a row according to numbers released by Stats Canada on Monday.

GDP rose 3.7% in 2016 following a 3.1% gain in 2015.

Stats Canada says there were many increases in specific areas. Goods-producing (+4.6%) and service-producing (+3.5%) industries contributed to the increase as well as a 17% increase in residential construction.

Retail trade advanced 5.4% on gains across all store types. Transportation and warehousing increased 5.7%, led by air transportation, truck transportation, and support services to transportation industries.

The biggest drop in B.C. was with oil and gas engineering construction fell 30% for the second consecutive year which was the result of low oil and natural gas prices. Other engineering construction grew as work on a new gold mine began. Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction grew 3.3%.

With B.C. leading the pack, they were followed by Ontario (+2.6%), Manitoba (+2.4%) and Prince Edward Island (+2.4%). Alberta saw the largest decline in the country for the second consecutive year (-3.8%).

The GDP for the country rose by 1.3% for 2016.