Art walk to hit Fort St. John this weekend through to the middle of August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Community Arts Council has announced that Artwalk 2017 will be starting this weekend and running until August 19.

More than 28 artists in 22 venues will have artworks for show and for sale until August 19.

Pottery, paintings, glass art and fabric arts are among the artworks in this year’s Art walk. For those who are interested, you can pick up a free flyer with a map at the NPCC.

“The Artwalk is more than an exhibit of local art . It is a program that familiarizes many visitors and some residents with stores they may not have been in before. Last year a long time resident was delighted to find that she could buy in town a specific style of red socks she usually seeks out in Vancouver.”

The 2017 Artwalk will be celebrating 50 years of Arts in Fort St. John and the 75th Anniversary of the Building of the Alaska Highway with colourful banners that will line the streets.