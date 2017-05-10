‘Area B’ Potable Water Service Assent Voting (Referendum) set for June 24th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is finalizing the details for a potable water vote that will take place in June.

Those who are voting will be asked the following question:

“Are you in favour of the Peace River Regional District Board adopting Electoral Area ‘B’ Potable Water Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2283, 2017, which will permit the Regional District to establish capital and operating reserve accounts to construct or upgrade potable water tank loader sites in various locations throughout Electoral Area B, at a maximum annual tax requisition limit that is the greater of $1,025,000 (One Million and 25 Thousand Dollars) or $0.3339 per $1,000 calculated on the net taxable value of land and improvements and assessed on improvements only, AND adopting Electoral Area ‘B’ Potable Water Facilities Construction Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2284, 2017 which authorizes the borrowing of up to $4,000,000 to be repaid over a term of ten (10) years, for the purpose of upgrading and constructing potable water facilities in Electoral Area B?”

The PRRD also says they are looking for scrutineers for the election.

“Scrutineers for and against the question must be appointed if applications are received from persons who wish to volunteer for the positions. Only persons entitled to vote as electors on the question shown above are entitled to act as scrutineers. If sufficient applications are received, one scrutineer for and one scrutineer against the question will be appointed for each voting place. One scrutineer for the question and one scrutineer against the question will also be appointed to be present at the determination of the official results and, if necessary, at a judicial recount”

Applications to act as a scrutineer, on a volunteer basis, will be received by the Chief Election Officer at the office of the Peace River Regional District, Head office: Box 810, 1981 Alaska Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4H8, Fax: 250-784-3201 or Branch office: 9505 100th Street, Fort St. John, BC V1J 4N4, Fax: 250-785-1125 during the period 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017 to and including 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Forms are available at the officers or at http://www.prrd.bc.ca/.

There will also be a voting by mail option. The PRRD says you can vote by mail if:

Have a physical disability, illness or injury that affects your ability to vote in the conventional manner

Expect to be absent from the Peace River Regional District on general voting day and at the times of all advance voting opportunities

Reside further than fifty (50) kilometres away from the nearest voting place, as measured by road distance

Before 4 p.m. on May 24, 2017 the following information has to be submitted to the Peace River Regional District (1981 Alaska Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (office closed between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.) by mail (Box 810, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 4H8); by fax (250-784-3201); or email (prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca):

Full name

Residential (911) address

Physical address of the property in relation to which you are voting (for non-resident property electors)

Method of delivery of your mail ballot package: (a) pick up at Peace River Regional District office, (b) regular letter mail through Canada Post to mailing address, OR (c) regular letter mail through Canada Post to an alternate address that you provide when requesting the ballot package

To ensure you receive the correct mail ballot package, you must indicate whether you are going to be registering as a resident or non-resident property elector

Once the PRRD receives your request, they will send out mail ballot packages on or around May 25, 2017. To be counted, your mail ballot must be received by the Chief Election Officer at 1981 Alaska Avenue Dawson Creek before the close of voting on Saturday, June 24, 2017.