Another man in Grande Prairie facing Child Pornography charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Another man in Grande Prairie is facing Child Pornography charges after the Grande Prairie General Investigation Section (GIS), executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie residence in relation to a child pornography investigation on March 17.

Police say the investigation came from reports received by the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa that child pornography was being shared on multiple social media platforms.

On May 16, 2017, Justin Doucet was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography Sec 161.1(4) X 1

Distribute child pornography Sec. 161.1(3) X 1

Access child pornography Sec. 161.1(4.1) X 1

Doucet appeared before a Justice of the Peace and released on bail with strict conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie court on June 28, 2017.

RCMP say that due to the complex nature of such cases, the investigation will continue.