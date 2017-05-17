News Ticker

Alaska Highway near Fort St. John to see delays while trailer from truck removed

May 17, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News, Regional 0

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A truck that lost its trailer on the Alaska Highway near Fort St. John will be removed by two cranes which will cause delays in the area. The accident is near the intersection of the Alaska Highway with the Swanson Lumber Road.

Police on the scene of the accident say that traffic in the area will be blocked for one to one and a half hours while the trailer is removed.

There currently is no cause of the accident and police are still investigating. Trans Carrier Trucking Ltd. is also on scene.

