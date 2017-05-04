Agriculture all candidates forum taking place in Charlie Lake tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Pine Farmers’ Institute is holding a forum in Charlie Lake tonight to discuss agriculture concerns in the area.

At a AGM meeting, the group was given permission to hold the all candidates forum with the topic solely focussing on agriculture.

The biggest issue according to some members of the group is road conditions which wreaked havoc on their crops last year and could potentially do the same this year.

“Right now, there is a serious issue where with the road conditions, the farmers cannot get their crops to market. Last year, crops were in the bin.”

All five candidates from Peace River North were invited to the forum. Three will be in attendance including BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies, Independent Bob Fedderly and Independent Rob Fraser.

The candidates will be asked questions that were pre-written from concerned farmers.

The forum is being held at the Charlie Lake Community Hall at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

The group is hoping this will help the elected candidate become more aware of the issues so when they go to Victoria, they are prepared.