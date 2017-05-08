Advance Voting numbers see big boost compared to 2013 Provincial Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The numbers for Advance Voting have been released by Elections BC and they show a large increase in voter turnout this time around compared to the last Provincial Election.

In 2013, 380,741 votes were cast during Advance voting. There were 3,116,626 individuals registered to vote.

In Peace River North 2,933 out of 24,854 votes were cast. In Peace River South, 1,883 out of 18,066 ballots were completed.

This year, 614,389 votes were cast out of 3,156,991 registered voters.

In Peace River North, 4,253 people voted out of the registered 24,620. Peace River South saw 2,514 voters out of 17,006 registered voters in the area.

There were 233,648 more votes cast throughout B.C. compared to 2013.

