911 calls from Peace River Regional District to be answered in Vancouver as of May 17

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is reminding residents that as of May 17, 911 calls will be answered by E-Comm which is based in Vancouver.

Last year, the Peace River Regional District were made aware that the contract with 911 delivery services in Prince George would not be renewed. They then put out a request for proposals to ‘identify agencies’ that could deliver 911 call answering services for the region.

The PRRD says that E-Comm submitted a proposal that met and exceeded the requirements to deliver the service in a cost effective manner.

“As a Board we are excited to be working with E-Comm to provide 9-1-1 call services for our region. Not only does E-Comm have the technology, expertise and staff resources to effectively handle 9-1-1 calls from our area, but it will result is 64% cost savings for our tax payers. As the overall 9-1-1 system evolves across Canada, E-Comm is well positioned to evolve with changes to service standards and technology,” says Brad Sperling, Chair of the Peace River Regional District

Following the official move to E-Comm later this month, the PRRD will join 25 other regional districts and communities who currently partner with E-Comm for 9-1-1 call-answer services.

911 call answering service isn’t the only emergency service moving out of the Peace Region. Peace River Regional District Board Members also voted to move fire dispatch services from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek to North Island 911 which is located on Vancouver Island in Campbell River.