4th Annual Mower Mayhem taking place in South Taylor this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Peace Region will see its first motor sports racing event this coming weekend.

For the fourth year in a row, Mower Mayhem will be taking place in South Taylor on the May long weekend. The event, which is happening on Johnson Road, starts Friday May 19th at 5:o0 p.m. with a Show ‘n’ Shine, pig roast, and swap meet. Races are set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, with the gates open at 11:00 a.m. on the first day, and at noon Sunday. Admission is $5.00, but free for kids under 12.

The four classes of lawn mowers that will be racing this weekend are:

Bone Stock – lawnmowers that have the mower deck removed with no other modifications

Stock – lawnmowers that have some modifications to the pulley system allowing faster movement

Pro Stock – lawnmowers with modified chassis

Modified – heavily modifed lawnmowers with extensive engine and chassis modifications

In addition to the four classes of lawn mowers, there will also be quad racing on Saturday.

For more information, or to register your lawn mower for the races, call Jason Westgate at: (250) 329-6393, or visit the Mower Mayhem Racing Facebook page.