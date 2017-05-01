Over 2,300 voters cast ballots in Peace River North and South during first round of Advance Polls

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elections B.C. has released the number of voters who cast a ballot during the first two days of Advance Polls for the Provincial Election on May 9.

Peace River North saw 706 voters the first day and 537 the second day for a total of 1,243 over the two day span.

Peace River South saw 662 people cast their vote the first day while 483 showed up on day two for a total of 1,145.

In total, the Peace Region saw just under 2,400 voters in two days (2,388).

Peace River North, as of April 11, had a total of 24,620 registered voters while the South Peace had 17,006 voters registered, also as of April 11.

In total for British Columbia, there were 231,034 votes casted over the weekend and 3,156,991 were registered to vote.

The next round of Advance Polls will be from May 3 to 6. Advance Polling stations are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the dates listed.

Please read dates carefully as they are not the same for each location.

PEACE RIVER NORTH

The advance voting dates and locations for Peace River North are as follows:

Peace River North Satellite Office – 19-4903 51st Ave W, Fort Nelson, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Pearkes Centre – 10801 Dudley Dr, Hudson’s Hope, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Taylor Community Hall – 9896 W Cherry Ave, Taylor, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

The Current – 10044 100 St, Fort St. John, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

PEACE RIVER SOUTH O’Brien Facility – 10512 13 St, Dawson Creek, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Pouce Coupe Legion Hall – 5009 47th Ave, Pouce Coupe, B.C. (Sat May 6)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 – 4511 Veterans Way, Chetwynd, B.C. (Fri-Sat May 5-6)

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre – 340 Front St, Tumbler Ridge, B.C. (Fri-Sat May 5-6) In the 2014 Provincial General Election, 366,558 votes (20.34% of total votes) were cast at advance voting opportunities.