2017 Spark Women’s Leadership sees highest turnout for event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference will be wrapping up in Fort St. John on Wednesday but this years event was a big success.

Conference Chair, Jennifer Moore says that this year was the highest turnout that the event has seen since it began.

“We had 225 attendees, sponsors and speakers which is our biggest yet. We feel like we really ramped things up this year.”

Moore said that when MC Tricia Miltimore asked those who had been to the conference before and who hadn’t, it was around 40% returning and 60% that were new to the experience.

The conference included keynote speaker Dr. Valerie Young along with Daria Malin, Amber Harding and others.

There were also headshots provided to those in attendance for the two day conference.