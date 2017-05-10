$10k raised on McHappy Day in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – McHappy Day was a big success this year in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

McDonalds Community Relations Rep. Joanne Kitney says that at the four McDonalds locations in the Peace, over $10,000 in total was raised this year. Of the money raised, $5,000 will go to Ronald McDonald House, while $2,500 will go to each of the Child Development Centres in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Kitney says that at the Alaska Road McDonalds in Fort St. John alone, 700 BigMacs, over 750 Happy Meals, and over 1,500 coffees were sold on Wednesday. Kitney added that in addition to the money raised at McDonalds, RBC will also be donating $1,000 to the CDC in Fort St. John.