102 and 103 Street Road Reconstruction project in Taylor seeing delays

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 102 and 103 Street Road Reconstruction project is being delayed because prices were much higher than estimated and there is also delays when it comes to receiving a permit to work within Enbridge’s (Spectra Energy) right of way for the 103 Street portion.

The design was originally completed April 13 which caused a delay in submitting the Tender for Construction earlier.

Further to that, they submitted a permit application to Enbridge but there is no timeframe or guarantee that a permit will be received in time for the construction to start in 2017. As a result, there could be extra costs incurred by the District if they award this tender. There however isn’t any financial or legal consequence to not award the tender.

They also had applied for a grant for the 100 A Street and CN sidewalk project. The grant amount would have been $30,000.

Now, they will need an extra $70,000 and $30,000 for both projects.

Now that the design is completed, staff can submit an earlier tender for construction in 2018 instead of 2017. Going this route would also allow benefit them in budgeting for the CN sidewalk project in 2017.