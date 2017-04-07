Zimmer pleased with Small Communities Funding for Fort St. John

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer gave congratulations to Fort St. John and Mackenzie today after learning that the two communities have been allocated funding from the federal government’s Small Communities Fund.

Fort St. John will receive just under $5 million for Phase 1 of improvements to the 100 St. corridor. Mackenzie will receive $2.3 million for a full service transfer station at the Regional Landfill. This funding will be equally split between the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and the respective municipal governments.

“Congratulations to the City of Fort St. John as well as the District of Mackenzie on their successful applications,” said Zimmer. “It’s important that small communities like these are not forgotten when the infrastructure investments are being made and that rural and northern communities receive their fair share.”

The Small Communities Fund was designed to support communities with a population under 100,000 with funding for important public infrastructure projects.