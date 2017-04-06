Zimmer introduces Private Member’s Bill to amend Firearms Act  

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer introduced a private member’s bill in the House of Commons today to make a slight change to the Canadian Firearms Act.

Bill C-346 An Act to Amend the Firearms Act (licences) seeks to ensure that firearms owners will never be criminalized for an administrative issue.

The bill seeks to amend the Firearms Act by requiring that firearms licences be updated every ten years instead of expiring after only five. This will ensure that no registered firearms owner would be breaking the law by simply owning a firearm. The other aspect of the Bill is voluntary relinquishment which allows for an individual to turn in their firearms licence without fear of future negative repercussions.

“This is something that is important to me and to many of my constituents and I’m very proud to be able to take this crucial step forward on this issue,” said Mr. Zimmer. “The purpose of this Bill is, ultimately, to make sure that no law-abiding firearms owner can be criminalized for an expired firearms licence.”