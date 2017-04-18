YRB North Peace postpones annual Taylor Bridge cleaning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Yellowhead Road & Bridge says that they will be rescheduling their annual washing of the Taylor Bridge due to inclement weather.

YRB North Peace Bridge Foreman Colin McDonald said in a statement this morning that the washing of the bridge will now take place from Monday, April 24th through Thursday, May 4th. Crews will be working on the bridge Monday – Thursday between the hours of 9:30a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists can check DriveBC for updates, or can call YRB at 250-262-2600 with questions or concerns.