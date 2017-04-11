Writ officially dropped for 41st Provincial Election, Expense limits established

VICTORIA, B.C. – It’s official. Campaigns will now be kicked into full gear for the upcoming Provincial election in May.

If you are eligible to vote, you can now do so.

“Eligible voters can vote from now until the polls close on General Voting Day,” said Keith Archer, Chief Electoral Officer. “B.C. has the most accessible voting system in Canada, and we encourage all eligible voters to cast a ballot.”

Voting places throughout the province will be open on General Voting Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pacific time). Advance voting is available on April 29 and April 30, and from May 3 to May 6. Advance voting places are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (local time).

You can now also vote at district electoral offices until 4 p.m. on General Voting Day, and by mail. Vote by mail packages can be requested through a district electoral office, on Elections BC’s website, or by calling 1-800-661-8683.

Where to Vote cards will be distributed starting April 20.

Elections B.C. also announced expense limits for candidates, political parties, and third party advertising sponsors. They are as follows:

The expenses limit for candidates is $77,674.62

The expenses limit for political parties is $4,882,404.95

The expenses limit for third party advertising sponsors is $3,328.91 in relation to a single electoral district and $166,445.62 overall

Candidates that still wish to run, candidate nominations close at 1 p.m. (Pacific time) on Tuesday, April 18. Nomination papers have to be submitted to the district electoral officer for the district the candidate intends to run in.

The Peace River North riding currently holds BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies, BC NDP candidate Rob Dempsey, Independent Jeff Richert, Independent Bob Fedderly and Independent Rob Fraser.

The Peace River South riding currently holds BC Liberal candidate Mike Bernier and BC NDP candidate Stephanie Goudie.