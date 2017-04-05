Work continues to repair affected streams in the Peace Region from 2016 flood

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier announced on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone that work will ramp up over the next couple of months on flood-affected streams in the Peace Region.

“The flooding last June was unprecedented, with repairs ongoing over the past nine months. The majority of the cleanup effort has been completed at most of the affected sites and ministry staff and contractors are now doing additional work to prepare for this spring’s freshet.”

Repairs will be taking place at the following locations:

Zonnebeke Creek on Highway 29, south of Cheywynd

Crassier Creek on Highway 97, west of Chetwynd

Bissett Creek Bridge on Highway 97, approximately nine kilometres southwest of Chetwynd

Medicine Woman Bridge on Highway 29, approximately 25 kilometres north of Chetwynd

Pine River at Hasler Road, approximately 23 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd

Hanna Bridge on Briar Ridge Road near Pouce Coupe

At the sites during last year’s flooding, stream channels were ‘scoured’ and debris was deposited into the streams, reducing the amount of water volume the waterway can handle. The government says the repair work will excavate this material to return the creeks to their pre-flood conditions and reinforce the stream banks to protect highway structures.

Crews have been working since then to repair roads and open up highways in the area. All roads in the area are open to traffic, with permanent repairs to several sites ongoing. The Province has already invested $27 million for repairs.