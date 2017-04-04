Warehouse One at the Totem Mall damaged

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Warehouse One store at the Totem Mall has sustained heavy damage after an incident.

The store’s entrance on the exterior of the mall was behind police tape shortly before 8:00 this morning, while the store’s exterior glass doors and windows were shattered. Shelving units and store merchandise were seen strewn about the store’s floor. A Warehouse One employee was seen inside the store, but declined to speak to the media.

At this time it is not known how the store was damaged. This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as soon as they become available.