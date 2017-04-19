Vertical Slam online registration now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Online registration is now open for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge, which is back for its second year this coming June.

This year’s Vertical Slam will feature a 2.3-, 5-, or 10-kilometre run/walk, along with a Fitness Obstacle Course.

For the run/walk, you can do either 2.3 km ($10), 5 km ($20) or 10 km ($30).

If you choose to just the Fitness Obstacle Course, that will be $65. If you combine a 5 or 10 km run/walk with the Obstacle Course, it would be $75 total.

The event will take place at the Big Bam Ski Hill in Taylor. Proceeds from the event will go to School District #60 for the Hot Meal Programs.

Online registration can be done on the Vertical Slam’s website: www.bigbamverticalslam.ca.