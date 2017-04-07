Unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. continues to drop: Statistics Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to numbers released by Stats Canada on Friday, Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate continues to drop.

The region saw the unemployment rate sit at 6.5% for the month of March. Compared that to one year ago when the unemployment rate was almost 10% (9.7%) while last month also saw a decline for Northeast B.C. at 8.7%.

On a year-over-year basis, employment growth was positive in British Columbia (+3.5%) and the Province also continued to have the lowest unemployment rate of all provinces, at 5.4%.

The unemployment rate across the country rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.7%. Compared to 12 months earlier, employment increased by 276,000 (+1.5%), mostly in full-time work according to Stats Canada.

The unemployment rate dropping in Northeast B.C. follows similar news yesterday from the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board that home sales in the Fort St. John area are on the upswing due to oil and gas jobs in the region.