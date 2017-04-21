UNBC named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for sixth straight year

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – UNBC once again has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers of the year.

UNBC is one of nine universities included on the list this year and is the only employer in Northern B.C. to earn recognition.

“Through the purposeful and dedicated efforts of our faculty, staff and students, UNBC continues to be a national leader in sustainability,” says UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks. “Earning recognition as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the sixth consecutive year is something the entire University community can celebrate.”

The university was recognized specifically for its Campus Food Strategy, its Green Fund and Green University Planning Committee.

‘The Campus Food Strategy Group helps design and develop sustainable food policy, which is an initiative in keeping with UNBC’s longstanding on-campus Farmers Market and the Good Food Box program that includes monthly deliveries of fresh local food.’

‘The Green University Planning Committee, comprised of senior administrators, faculty members, students and campus groups, as well as a number of green sub-committees, addresses specific areas of interest, including energy, carbon neutrality, teaching and food.’

‘The Green Fund is dedicated to funding various sustainability projects across the campus, from retrofitting buildings with LED lighting to a student-led research project on identifying suitable renewable energy options for all UNBC locations. The fund is supported by parking revenues and a total of $50,000 is available each academic year.’

UNBC was also named one of Canada’s top employers earlier in the year.